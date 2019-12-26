Football Legend, Kanu Nwankwo In Serious Pains As He Loses ‘Daughter’

Kanu Nwankwo, a former Super Eagles player, on Wednesday announced the death of one of the first beneficiaries of his heart foundation turned daughter, Enitan.

“Why why why… one of Kanu heart foundation gone” he wrote on Instagram

“My daughter gone gone gone

“I can’t believe this R I P Enitan God

knows all

“sad sad sad Don’t know what to do”

Kanu’s wife Amara Kanu on Instagram said the 21-year-old died of complications from malaria.

Enitan who was 2-year-old when she benefitted from the former Arsenal player’s foundation just completed her university education before moving to Nigeria.

Amara said she moved back to Lagos to work for the Kanuprior to her death.

“Enitan was just 2 years old when she had her open surgery done in London courtesy of the Kanu Heart Foundation,” Amara said on Instagram on Wednesday.

“She then became part of my family and 19 years later after completing her university studies, she came back to work with us in our Lagos office until she passed yesterday from some complications with malaria.”

Kanu started the Heart Foundation in 2000 after he survived a heart condition.

The foundation has “successfully helped 538 children” get open-heart surgeries in hospitals across the world and spent about $4.2 million.