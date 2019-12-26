Floyd Mayweather Tops Forbes List Of Highest Paid Athletes

American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer, Floyd Joy Mayweather Jr is number 1 on the list of highest paid athletes of the decade compiled by Forbes, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, among others also made the list.

Forbes released a mega rich list detailing the top ten highest-paid athletes of the decade from 2010-2019. The ranking totals up all earnings from the world’s biggest sports stars over the past ten years and it’s no surprise to see who comes out on top.

Emex

