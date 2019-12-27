Falana Replies Presidency, Says Third Term Agenda kicked Off In September

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has replied the presidency for attacking him over his claim that there are plans for the president to get another term.

He said the presidency is attacking him for challenging the support groups and All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders that are behind the third term campaign, The Cable reports.

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, had accused Falana of spreading fake news over his claim on the third term campaign for the president.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 25, Falana said the third term agenda for Buhari kicked off in September.

He accused the presidency of doing nothing to curb those campaigning for another term for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana said: “The third term agenda for President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off on September 21, 2019, under the auspices of “Movement For the Approval Of Buhari Third Term.

“The members of the group who launched the campaign in Abuja were not harassed by the Police or the State Security Service. The presidency did not deem it fit to disown or dissociate itself from the campaign.

“However, following the popular rejection of the campaign, the presidency issued a statement on October 2, 2019, to “correct internet-based gossip and un-informed media commentary regarding presidential term limits, given credence by so-called support groups, staging street demonstrations asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do a third term.”

According to him, despite the official denial of the third term agenda, the presidency is intensifying its campaign to suppress the opposition, constrict the democratic space and subvert the rule of law.

He accused the government of disobeying court orders, sponsoring of anti-media bills, reckless arrest, detention and prosecution of its perceived enemies.

The senior lawyer also accused the government of violently suppressing peaceful meetings and rallies against unpopular policies and renting crowds to attack groups and citizens who challenge authoritarian rule in the land.

“The presidency has decided to attack me for challenging the support groups and APC leaders that are behind the third term campaign. Even though the campaigners are well known to the security agencies they have not been attacked by the presidency,” he added.

Falana said he would not stop fighting for human rights and challenging the government, just like he did during the regimes of Ibrahim Babaginda and Sani Abacha, former military heads of state.