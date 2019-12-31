Faces Of Four Notorious Armed Robbers Arrested Inside Firsbank In Abuja (Photos)

The police have paraded four suspects for their alleged involvement in Saturday’s bank robbery in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to Channels Television, three of the suspects are said to be part of the group of armed men that attacked the bank while the fourth man is an official of the bank.

The four men were paraded on Tuesday at the Headquarters of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command.

This comes three days after gunmen stormed a commercial bank located at Mpape, a satellite town in the nation’s capital.

The suspects were said to have gained entry into the banking hall after shooting sporadically into the air to scare people away.

This attracted the attention of many residents in the area who came out to witness what looked like a robbery scene out of a movie.

The assailants, however, came to the end of the road in the bid to carry out a successful and well-planned operation as they were trapped inside the bank.

This was as a result of the prompt response by security operatives made up of men of the Nigeria Police Forces, Nigerian Army, and the Department of State Services (DSS) who positioned themselves strategically in the area.

The suspects, thereafter, engaged the security team in gunfire, resulting in the death of one of the attackers while four others were arrested.

Following the incident, some Nigerians took to Twitter in various hilarious reactions as many described the robbery attack as scenes from popular series – Money Heist.

