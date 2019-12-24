Ex-President Jonathan Safe After Attack At His Residence By Gunmen

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has been confirmed safe after unknown gunmen attacked his home in Bayelsa State on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the assailants came in about five engine boats stormed the security post in Otuoke, about 100 metres away from Dr Jonathan’s residence, but met resistance by soldiers who engaged them in a firefight.

Confirming his safety Media Adviser to former President Jonathan, Ikechukwu Eze said the attack occurred by 1:30 am.

He said that the military overpowered the criminals, forcing them to retreat, but one soldier was killed in the fight while another was injured.

Mr. Eze confirmed that the ex-president is safe as he was not in town when the attack happened, but immediately returned and condemned the attack.

He said the former President has condoled with the family of the deceased soldier, the military and has urged the concerned security authorities to swing into action and bring the culprits to book.

See photo from Otuoke: