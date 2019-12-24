Edinson Cavani Reportedly Leaves PSG For Spanish Club

Edinson Cavani has reportedly agreed a three-year contract to join Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan striker will be become a free agent when his deal at Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer.

Cavani has reached an agreement with Diego Simeone’s La Liga giants.

It still remains unclear whether the forward will move next month or whether the switch will occur in the summer.

Cavani is currently injured and looks unlikely to play again until 2020.

PSG‘s all-time leading scorer has figured in just eight Ligue 1 games this campaign and 11 in all competitions due to injury.