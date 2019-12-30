Drake Has a Collaboration with Chris Brown on His New Album

Drake and Chris Brown turned their beef into a platinum hit.

And it looks like they have more music in the works. After ruling the charts with their summer smash “No Guidance,” Drake revealed that he and Breezy have recorded another collaboration that may appear on his forthcoming album.

“He’s also on my album as well,” Drizzy told TIDAL’s “Rap Radar” podcast. “I don’t know what’s gonna make the album yet, but we have done more music together.”

During the interview, he reflected on squashing his beef with the Indigo singer. “We’ve come together before and tried to link and make music. I think we were always kinda forcing it,” he said. “I think there was always resentment on both sides. When you step away from it and break it down, you start to feel silly because it’s over like, girl stuff. Obviously that can snowball into real shit and that’s what happened in this situation.”

He went on to address their mutual relationship with Rihanna. “That person that was in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the most utmost love and respect for her,” said Drake. “I think of her as family more than anything. I felt, I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him. But I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue. And I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish shit that could end up in a serious situation.”

The former rivals reunited on stage during Drake’s “Aubrey and the Three Migos Tour” at L.A.’s Staples Center in October 2018. “I think that show when he came out was like one of those best buds moments, like, ‘Man, we missed all these years.’ I just always really had a lot of admiration for his talent and I think finally he gave me the mutual respect and admiration by allowing me to take the lead on the song.”

“No Guidance,” which appears on Chris’ album Indigo, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified platinum. The song also earned a Grammy nomination for Best R&B Song.

“This was just a big moment for me because he let me send him a joint and he just bodied it,” added Drake. “I knew right away when the song was finished. I was like, ‘Oh man, this is crazy.’ Not only did we link back up and have a cool show moment, but we did a record together and it’s serious. It’s not a joke. It’s not some shit that’s just gonna disappear.”