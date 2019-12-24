Drake Goes to ‘War’ on New Freestyle

Drake is “War” ready.

On Monday night, the 6 God unleashed a brand new freestyle as part of his manager Oliver El-Khatib’s collaborative mixtape with Kuumba International called El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.

On the three-minute track, Drizzy gets in his zone as he reflects on disses (“I don’t do well with people makin’ disses and makin’ threats”), beef (“Anyone I’m beefing with is a no name”), and his reconnection with The Weeknd.

“OVO XO link up,” raps October’s Very Own. “And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller / You know that’s been my ni**a / We just had to fix things, family, 6 things, we can’t split up.”

In the wintery video, directed by Theo Skudra, Drake showcases his icy flow while bundled up in his Lance Mackey parka and white Moncler puffer jacket. He and his OVO crew ride snowmobiles and hit the slopes for some nighttime skiing.

More chunes are on the way. Just last week, Drake shot a video for a new song with Future, which may be off their What a Time to Be Alive sequel. He is also planning to release a new album in 2020.