Drake and The Weeknd Squash Beef

OVO XO are back together.

Drake and The Weeknd appear to be on good terms once again. The 6 God opened up about repairing their estranged relationship on his new “War” freestyle, which dropped on Monday night as part of Oliver El-Khatib’s mixtape, El-Kuumba Tape Vol. 1.

“OVO XO link up,” raps Drizzy before addressing their renewed bond. “And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller / You know that’s been my ni**a / We just had to fix things, family, 6 things, we can’t split up.”

The reunion follows reports of a fallout between the “Crew Love” collaborators. Back in January, it was rumored that The Weeknd was taking shots at his fellow Canadian on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost in the Fire,” where he sang about hiding a child, a possible reference to Drake’s son Adonis. “And I just want a baby with the right one / ‘Cause I could never be the one to hide one,” he sings.

He also addressed an unresolved beef on Nav’s “Price on My Head.” “You beefin’ with yourself, tell the truth,” sings The Weeknd. “Ni**as on your side, they would ride for me too / Still wasting they time, tryna come for me too / I’m too busy, faded in Japan with the crew / With the crew, with the crew, with the crew.”

The Toronto natives last shared the stage at 2017’s OVO Fest, where Drake announced a potential OVO and XO collaborative project.

In November 2016, Abel spoke about his friendship with Drake. “He came in as my big bro and showed the world what I could do,” he told Beats 1. “From then on, he’s always been supporting me and I’ve always been supporting him. Behind the scenes, we’re still very close, but it’s cool that the world can see us doing our own thing. OVO XO will always be there.”