Drake and Future Play Fast-Food Workers in New Video

Drake and Future are up to something.

After teasing a new collaboration earlier this week, the rappers went in front of the lens in Atlanta to shoot a music video for an undisclosed song. The OVO and FBG duo took over an Atlanta-area McDonald’s and rebranded it as their own “H” restaurant.

Leaked video footage from the set shows the hip-hop superstars sporting red and black uniforms while playing fast food workers, with Future serving fries and Drake taking orders behind the counter.

Drake and Future Were Caught Filming a Music Video as Fast Food Workers WATTBA 2 Confirmed? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zKxrCMuIkt — Live N' Direct Hip Hop (@LiveNDirectHH) December 20, 2019

21 Savage, Mike WiLL Made-It, and Big Bank were also spotted on set in one photo, which Future posted on Instagram before deleting.

Earlier this month, they held an open casting call looking for kitchen staff between the ages of 20-40 with “clean cut chef looks.” Another called for phone store patrons over 18 years old with “no visible tattoos.” The compensation was $200 per day.

Drake and Future shooting a new music video in Atlanta … they tryna cast ppl to b in it. They paying $200 per day … go apply pic.twitter.com/pHbhtA7edU — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 13, 2019

It appears that new music from the duo is imminent. They have been teasing What a Time to Be Alive 2, the sequel to 2015’s joint project, since earlier this year. Future also shared a snippet of a new track with Drake earlier in the week, but it’s unclear if that’s the song they shot a video for.

New Future x Drake on the way? pic.twitter.com/QrSL6UE7zm — LIL MUZI VERT (@Muzy100) December 19, 2019