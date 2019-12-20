Diddy to Receive Grammy Industry Icons Honor

Sean “Diddy” Combs is getting his props.

The hip-hop icon will be honored with the 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icons award during the annual Recording Academy and Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, the night before the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

The multi-hyphenate mogul, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, will be honored for his “trailblazing career and continuous influence on the music industry.”

“It’s personally so gratifying that Sean ‘Puffy’ Combs is this year’s icon. He fully deserves this wonderful recognition,” said Davis, co-host of the pre-Grammy Gala. “From his past innovative and creative contributions right from the very inception of the hip hop revolution, to his many memorable appearances at the pre-Grammy Gala as both speaker and performer, it’s all come full circle. I couldn’t be happier for Sean as a dear friend and colleague.”

We're thrilled to announce that three-time GRAMMY winner and multi-hyphenate Sean ‘@Diddy’ Combs is the 2020 #GRAMMYs Salute To Industry Icons honoree! #PreGRAMMYGalahttps://t.co/nxtkgpTajW — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) December 18, 2019

During his 25-year career, the three-time Grammy winner has landed five No. 1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and 15 top 10s as a recording artist. Bad Boy has charted at least 70 albums on the Billboard 200 and more than 100 songs on the Hot 100.

Diddy is in good company. Past recipients of the Industry Icons award include David Geffen, Berry Gordy, Lucian Grainge, JAY-Z, and last year’s honoree, Clarence Avant.

Another hip-hop mogul, Dr. Dre, will also be honored by the Grammys next year. The Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute to the legendary producer during Grammy week on Jan. 22.