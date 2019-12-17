Davido’s Song “If” Remixed By Kanye West For His Sunday Service

In a video shared online, Kanye and his choristers, including daughter North West, are seen singing during Sunday Service, and it was Nigerian singer, Davido’s hit track, “If”.

They borrowed the tune and some lyrics but changed just a few lyrics to make it a Christian song.

We have no idea if Davido approved of his tune being used for Kanye’s Sunday Service.

Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the video by asking if Kanye paid Davido for his intellectual property before remixing his song.

