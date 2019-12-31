Davido Takes Babymama, Sophia Momodu On Vacation To Ghana (Photos)

Davido has shown love to his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, and their daughter Imade by taking them on vacation to Ghana.

This might come as a surprise to many who feel that his entire heart belongs to his fiancee Chioma who just put to bed to a baby boy named Ifeanyi Adeleke, little do they know that Sophia Momodu still gets the attention she deserves from the singer.

A few days ago, he showed her an open love by attending her sip and shop event with Imade also around.

To end his Detty December, Davido decided to spend time with Sophia Momodu by jetting out with her to Ghana for vacation.

He shared a picture showing him playing with Imade inside a private jet on their way to Ghana.

What’s noticed is that Sophia Momodu also shared a picture showing her in the same private jet and revealing she’s on her way to Ghana.

See posts below: