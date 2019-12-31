Davido Announces Zlatan’s New Record Label “Zanku Records”

Zlatan seems to have upped his level a little as content from a new video of him and Davido suggest that the Zanku crooner has launched his own “Record Label”.

Davido is currently in Ghana with his team and Zlatan is also with him. They arrived Accra Ghana for a musical performance some hours ago.

Since their arrival, Davido has been posting videos of every interesting moment with the crew in Ghana. In one of the videos he posted, he can be heard announcing the birth of Zlatan’s new personal record label, “Zanku Records”.

Zlatan who was also featured in the video can be heard confirming the statement while thanking Davido.

Watch below;