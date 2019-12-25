Dasuki Reunites With Family First The Time In 4 Years After Release From DSS Detention (Photos)

Sambo Dasuki, Nigeria’s former National Security Adviser, has finally reunited with his family after four years in the custody of the Department of State Services. He was released from custody yesterday, 24th December, 2019.

Dasuki was received by family members and well-wishers at his Asokoro, Abuja, residence this night.

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), had earlier on Tuesday directed the DSS to comply with the court order granting bail to Dasuki and pro-democracy campaigner and journalist, Omoyele Sowore.

The former NSA was first arrested on December 1, 2015 by DSS and arraigned in court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over his involvement in a $2.1bn arms procurement fraud under the administration of ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan.

After perfecting his bail granted by the court, Dasuki was released on December 29, 2015 but was immediately re-arrested by operatives of DSS.

He had remained in DSS custody until Tuesday night when he was freed.