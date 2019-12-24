DaBaby Detained for Weed Possession, Resisting Arrest

DaBaby was detained in North Carolina on Monday.

According to The Associated Press, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department issued citations to the Grammy-nominated rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resisting an officer.

The “Suge” hitmaker says officers unlawfully searched his car following his hometown show at Bojangles’ Coliseum in Charlotte. He left the venue and got in his car when, according to him, 15 cops swarmed his vehicle in the parking lot, searched it, and found weed. He was handcuffed and cited before being released, but was not arrested.

DaBaby says he was wrongfully targeted after cops received a “bogus” tip that he had drugs and guns. He took to Instagram Live after his release, showing his ID wristband and jewelry in plastic bags. He says he was “illegally searched” and “illegally arrested.”

While speaking to reporters, he denied that he resisted arrest and says he has the footage to prove it. “What we got is high quality audio and video of me doing everything but resisting arrest,” said DaBaby. “Ya’ll will see how dirty the CMP police department just did me on the holidays in front of my daughter when I was putting on a show for my city.”

He claims officers target him every time he comes to Charlotte. “Dirty ass police department try to take me to jail every time I got a show in the city,” he wrote on Instagram. “Unlawfully shining multiple flash lights in my car looking for reasons to support an illegal search by the time I get off stage.”

Just hours earlier, DaBaby hosted his “Kirk Pole” holiday giveaway with local radio station Power 98 WPEG, where he donated 200 toys to underprivileged children in Charlotte.