DaBaby Addresses Alleged Nude Video Leak

DaBaby doesn’t know that man.

On Saturday, a nude video leaked showing an unidentified male from the chest down with his penis exposed. Many on Twitter believed that the explicit clip was of the “Suge” rapper, because he was heard rapping DaBaby’s lyrics from his verse on Stunna 4 Vegas’ “Animal.”

“Know you not s’posed to touch me, I keep it pimpin’ / Make my bitch beat her up,” DaBaby raps in the brief clip. However, it’s possible that his audio may have been dubbed over the video, as XXL points out.

DaBaby took to Twitter the next day to address the viral video, denying that the man on camera is him. “Ion send nudes,” he tweeted.

Despite his denial, that didn’t stop the KIRK chart-topper from becoming a trending topic with the hashtag #dababymeat.

DaBaby is the latest rapper to be involved in a nude scandal. Earlier this week, a sex tape allegedly showing A$AP Rocky surfaced on Pornhub. The Harlem rapper quickly shut down reports that it was him in the explicit clip.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” joked Rocky. “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM.”