Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Confession To Lukaku About Serie A

Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku has revealed that Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo confessed to him that Serie A is the hardest defensive league in the world.

According to Lukaku, Ronaldo, who has played in England and Spain, believes the Italian top-flight league is the toughest place to score goals, than in the Premier League and La Liga.

“He told me this is the hardest defensive league in the world,” Lukaku told the New York Times.

“He said he’d scored goals everywhere, but this was the toughest place to do it.

“And if Cristiano Ronaldo thinks it’s difficult, then it must be really difficult.

“It is harder than England. The football is more intense there, but here everything is pattern of play.”