Crazeclown ends the year on a sweet note as he gets engaged to girlfriend

Nigerian comedian, Emmanuel Iwueje aka Crazeclown proposed to his girlfriend today and he got a YES! for Christmas.

The comedian revealed that his girlfriend accepted his marriage proposal, in an Instagram post, complete with a picture of the engagement ring on his girlfriend’s fingers.

Crazeclown captioned the sweet picture, “She said YESsS”

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6tSoGGJ6UD/