Chris Brown Sparks Engagement Rumors

Did Chris Brown put a ring on it?

After welcoming a baby boy with model Ammika Harris last month, the couple has sparked engagement rumors. On Sunday, the Indigo crooner shared a photo of himself sleeping with his newborn son Aeko lying across his chest. But while the photo was adorable, fans couldn’t help but notice the diamond ring on Chris’ finger and started speculating about his relationship status with Harris.

“Pause Chris brown got a ring on his wedding finger 😒😒like did I miss something,” tweeted one fan, while another added, “so you mean to tell me chris brown done had 2 babies on me now he’s engaged too??”

Following all the speculation, Chris decided to turn off the comments on the Instagram post.

Chris and Ammika welcomed their son Aeko on Nov. 20. While they kept the pregnancy quiet, Chris later confirmed the baby’s arrival by sharing the first photo on Instagram.

The engagement rumors follow an on and off relationship between Brown and Harris. They supposedly broke up prior to Aeko’s birth, but may have rekindled their romance. Chris was supposedly dating model Indyamarie following the breakup, but that relationship has since ended.

Aeko is the second child for Brown, who has a 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, with Nia Guzman.

In addition to fueling engagement rumors, Breezy has fans excited for his next album. He took to IG Stories to ask Team Breezy for album title suggestions. “2020, what do you think my 10th album is going to be called?” he asked.