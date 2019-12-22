Chelsea Set To Complete £120m Deal For Dortmund Star Jadon Sancho

Chelsea are set to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The UK Sun reports that the Blues will land the England forward for £120 million.

It would be a club-record fee for Sancho, who is one of Europe’s top young players.

Chelsea are free to do business in the transfer market again, after successfully appealing against a FIFA-imposed transfer ban earlier this year.

The club could complete an agreement for Sancho in January, before loaning the 19-year-old back to Dortmund for the remainder of the campaign.

