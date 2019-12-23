Chelsea Fan Arrested For Alleged Racist Abuse Of Tottenham Star Son

A Chelsea supporter was arrested for allegedly racially abusing Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son during Sunday’s London derby.

The game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which Chelsea won 2-0, was stopped during the second half by referee Anthony Taylor for a separate allegation of racist abuse aimed at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger.

While Spurs’ investigation into the incident – which has included the study of hours of CCTV footage – has so far proved “inconclusive”, it has now emerged that an away fan was ejected and arrested during the Premier League clash.

The Metropolitan Police, who are also investigating the alleged abuse of Rudiger, confirmed that a supporter was arrested after allegedly committing a racially aggravated public order offence, which is understood to have been aimed at Spurs’ South Korean forward Son.