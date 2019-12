Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji and her siblings looked all gorgeous in new photos that showed their outfits to the wedding ceremony of on of her sisters, Sandra Ikeji.

Linda Ikeji also revealed in the caption of one of the posts she made on Instagram, that she has not given up on marriage after her relationship with former lover, now baby daddy, Jeremi Sholaye shattered.

Linda posted a potrait of herself and captioned the photo; “Someone’s future bride”.

See photos below;