Check Out The Look On Buhari’s Face When He Got His Christmas Gift From VP, Osinbajo (Photos)

He may be the number one man in Nigeria, but he can still be pleasantly surprised by the right gifts.

President Muhammadu Buhari was today, December 25th stunned when he received a Christmas Day present from his deputy, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

In a photo shared online by Osinbajo, the president appeared really surprised and stunned as his mouth opened up in amazement as he looked down at his gift.

The content of the gift remains unknown but Osinbajo simply captioned it: “A Christmas Present for Mr. President” on Instagram.

On Twitter he wrote: “I think Mr. President was delighted with his Christmas gift”