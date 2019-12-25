Cardi B and Offset Buy Dream House

Cardi B and Offset are coming home for the holidays.

After two years of searching, the couple has finally found their dream home in Atlanta. They closed escrow just in time for Christmas, showing off the luxurious new digs on Instagram. The 22,500-square-foot mansion was listed for $5.75 million, but it’s unclear how much they actually paid.

“We finally closed on our dream house,” said Cardi before giving her husband a big hug. “We’ve been trying to get a house for two years and we never see eye to eye.”

She gave her 56 million Instagram followers a tour of the crib, which boasts high ceilings and archways, a massive foyer with a spiral staircase, and a living room with picturesque windows.

While there’s a gourmet kitchen, the “Press” rapper doesn’t plan to spend much time behind the stove. “I know how to cook, babe, I swear, I just don’t like cooking,” she told Offset.

The couple’s daughter Kulture and Offset’s kids will have more than enough space to run around as the property sits on roughly seven acres. The house also includes a gun range with steel walls, wine cellar, man cave, and multiple car garage to house their many exotic whips. The backyard boasts a resort-style pool and fire pit.

“It has been a roller roller coaster ! Houses that @offsetyrn liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agreed on 😩and a couple houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they where in are not to good,” said Cardi. “We even though about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated .With the help of @b_luxurious and God WE GOT OUR HOUSE!!!!!”

While they didn’t spend Christmas in their new house, they did celebrate with their family. Offset dressed as Santa while giving out toys to his kids, and Cardi surprised her sister Hennessy with a brand new Mercedes G-Wagon.

