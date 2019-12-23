CAF Set To Move AFCON 2021 (See Reason)

President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, has said the dates for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations could be reverted to the old calendar, because of unfavourable June and July climatic conditions in Cameroon.

This year, Egypt hosted the AFCON in June and July, with the tournament moved from the traditional January and February period.

With rains expected in the middle of the year in Cameroon, Ahmad feels it is not condusive to have the tournament then.