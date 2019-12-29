By This Time Last Year, I Was Driving A Stupid Sienna – Zlatan Reveals How Davido Changed His Life In 1 Year

Nigerian Rapper, Zlatan Ibile has taken time out to reflect on his journey to stardom and he is thankful to DMW Boss, Davido for upgrading his life and making him a music star in one year.

Zlatan who performed at Davido’s recently held ”A Good Time” concert, shared a testimony of how Davido helped him tremendously.



The ‘Yeye Boyfriend’ crooner recounted how he attended Davido’s show last year in a rickety Sienna vehicle which he had to park a distance away from the venue and completed his trip with his legs.

In his words : “Last year, I was using a stupid Sienna that I had to pack faraway from this venue and had to trek to this event. Thank OBO for changing my life.”