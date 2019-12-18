Burna Boy’s “African Giant” Album is Currently the Most Streamed in Africa

It’s just five months since the release of Burna Boy‘s fourth studio album “African Giant” and it’s been making major waves globally.

The critically acclaimed album is currently the most-streamed album in Africa, according to Billboard Africa.

The 19 track album features amazing sounds from Angelique Kidjo, Damian Marley, M.anifest, Jeremih, Future, YG, Jorja Smith and Serani.

“African Giant” was also nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards in the Best World Music Album category, and won the category for Album of the year at the recently concluded All Africa Music Awards (AAMA).

He also got featured on international shows such as The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Cheers to more!