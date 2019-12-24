Breaking News: Omoyele Sowore Finally Released From DSS Custody (Photos)

Nigerian activist and journalist, Omoyele Sowore has been released from the State Security Service detention.

This came after the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), directed the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to release the duo (Sowore and Dasuki) from custody.

The agency released the 48-year-old journalist, Sowore, for the second time on Tuesday evening following the order.

Though he has been released from detention by the DSS, reports by Sahara Reporters, claim that the secret police failed to return his mobile phones apparently in an attempt to monitor his communication and keep deprive him of important contacts stored on the devices.

According to the news outlet, the DSS is yet to give any reason for confiscation of Sowore’s mobile phones.

See more photos below:



