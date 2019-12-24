BREAKING News: Four Dead As Gunmen Attack Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s House

Some unknown gunmen have attacked the Otuoke country home of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to TheNation, Three of the gunmen were killed, while a soldier also died.

It was gathered that the plan of the gunmen was thwarted by soldiers manning a riverside checkpoint near former President Goodluck Jonathan countryside home in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

An Ogbia youth leader, who spoke in confidence, described the attack on Jonathan’s house as disturbing.