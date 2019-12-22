Breaking News: CBN Slashes Banks’ ATM Withdrawal Fee From N65 To N35

Sunday Punch reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria on Sunday reduced the withdrawal fee charged for the use of other banks’ Automated Teller Machines from N65 to N35.

The N35 ATM fee according to the CBN should be imposed on customers after the third withdrawal within one month.

The new directive is part of the major highlights of the new Guide to Bank Charges released by the CBN on Sunday.

It also removed Card Maintenance Fee on all cards linked to current accounts, and also asked banks to charge a maximum of N1 per mille for customer induced debit transactions to third parties and transfers or lodgments to the customers’ account in other bank on current accounts only.

The guidelines also pegged the Advance Payment Guarantee to a maximum of one per cent of the APG value in the first year and 0.5 per cent for subsequent years on contingent liabilities.

The CBN warned banks to ensure full compliance to the new guidelines adding that any bank that violate the provisions of the guidelines would be sanctioned.

It reads in part, “Financial Institutions are to note that any breach of the provisions of this Guide carries a penalty of N2,000,000 per infraction or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.

” Failure to comply with CBN’s directive in respect of any infraction shall attract a further penalty of N2,000,000 daily until the directive is complied with or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time.”

