Beef Over! Surprise Moment Tiwa Savage Brought Out Yemi Alade At Her Concert (Video)

Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade are no doubt two of Nigeria’s biggest female artistes.

The two have set aside their differences going into the new year after Tiwa surprised fans by bringing out Alade during her concert (Everything Savage) yesterday.

Tiwa revealed she invited Yemi for the show and she was very honored that Yemi Alade accepted and they hugged and danced together live on stage much to the delight of the fans.

Recall that last year, Yemi Alade started a fight with Tiwa when she took to her Twitter handle to throw shots at an unnamed person who according to her has been photoshopping her bum to deceive her fans on social media.

She warned the person to stop decieving people and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.

She wrote, “Stop increasing your ynash (buttocks) in your pictures. You know you are straight like ‘I’. Embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan(down).”

However, Tiwa thought the message was directed at her and wasted no time to react.

The Mavin First Lady first took to her Instagram Stories to write, “Don’t start a war you cannot finish.

“Trust me I’m not the one. I’m quiet but don’t f**k with me.”

See video below:

https://twitter.com/Sakpo007/status/1209311417490382849