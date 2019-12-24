Beautiful Photo Of Emeka Ike’s Daughter With Second Wife, Yolanda

A photo of Veteran Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike’s newborn daughter from his second wife has surfaced on social media.

The little girl is now 2-month old.

Emeka Ike welcomed his daughter, Oluchi with his curvy South African lover, Yolanda Pfeiffer at an hospital in Germany in October.

The actor’s wife shared a new photo of her with the caption:

“Oluchi what’s good? ……she’s wide awake”

In the photo, Yolanda could be seen carrying Oluchi on her back).

The baby is said to be the South African former model’s fourth child and the third for Ike.