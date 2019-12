Controversial reality star, Natacha Ibinabo Akide aka Tacha has confirmed that she’s no longer managed by Teebillz.

Tacha announced this in a statement shared on her Instagram page hours ago.

Recall that shortly after she was disqualified from BBNaija Pepper Dem, Teebillz signified interest in managing her.

She came out of the house and embraced his offer. Well, it appears they have fallen apart.

Read the statement she released below: