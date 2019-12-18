Barcelona List Squard To Battle Real Madrid Today (See List)

Barcelona have released a strong squad to face Real Madrid in Wednesday’s La Liga El Clásico clash at the Camp Nou Stadium.

Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde announced an 18-man squad to tackle Zinedine Zidane’s men through the club’s official website on Tuesday night.

Valverde’s men head to the game following a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad in the La Liga on Saturday.

Barcelona squad against Real Madrid:

Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, Piqué, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, Aleñá, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti, C. Pérez and Ansu Fati.

The kick-off time for the match is 8pm.