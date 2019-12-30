Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2019

Obama’s year-end playlist is here.

As the year comes to a close, the 44th President of the United States is once again sharing his favorite music of 2019 with a playlist on Spotify.

The 35 tracks kick off with Summer Walker’s Over It hit “Playing Games.” The list includes two of 2019’s biggest hits, Lizzo’s “Juice” and Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. DaBaby also earns a spot with his breakout hit “Suge,” while Solange’s “Binz,” J. Cole’s “MIDDLE CHILD,” and Frank Ocean’s “In My Room” also make the cut.

Obama pays homage to the AfroBeats and Latin wave with global hits from Burna Boy (“Anybody”), Rosalía (“Con Altura”), and Ozuna (“Baila Baila Baila (Remix)”).

From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year. If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick. pic.twitter.com/mQ2VssyDwt — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

Hip-hop dominates with selections from Young Thug (“The London”), Mustard and Migos (“Pure Water”), and Wale (“On Chill”). Beyoncé’s “Mood 4 Eva” off The Lion King: The Gift closes out the playlist.

“From hip-hop to country to The Boss, here are my songs of the year,” said the former POTUS. “If you’re looking for something to keep you company on a long drive or help you turn up a workout, I hope there’s a track or two in here that does the trick.”

Over the years, Obama has shared various playlists, including the hottest tracks of the summer.

Stream Obama’s Songs of the Year below.