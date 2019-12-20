Arteta Told To Sell Aubameyang, Four Big Players, Buy Man City’s Fernandinho

Former Chelsea player, Tony Cascarino has urged Mikel Arteta to offload Arsenal’s senior players, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, David Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi when he finally becomes the Gunners’ new manager.

Cascarino believes Arteta faces a challenge in dealing with Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil, Luiz and Mustafi, adding that the former Arsenal midfielder should sign Brazilian star, Fernandinho from Manchester City.

It was reported that Arsenal are expected to confirm Mikel Arteta as their new manager, before their trip to Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Arteta has agreed to a three-and-a-half year’s contract with Arsenal.

The 37-year-old will earn £5million annually at the Emirates, the same wages Unai Emery was on.

Speaking on the development, Cascarino told The Times: “The biggest challenge he will face is dealing with the senior players.

“I remember when Ron Atkinson came into Aston Villa, he said to me immediately: “I have agreed a fee with Celtic for you.”

“That is how Arteta should approach it, starting with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Mesut Ozil and Shkodran Mustafi.”

Cascarino added: “With Fernandinho’s contract due to expire at the end of the season, Arteta could bring him in from City to demonstrate to Arsenal’s players what it takes to be a success.

“I don’t even think he needs to give them a reason, he just needs to say, “If I find a buyer, you’re gone.”