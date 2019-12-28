Armed Robbers Currently Trapped Inside First Bank Building In Abuja (Video)

Some suspected armed robbers have reportedly been stuck inside a First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mbappe area of Abuja after a failed operation.

According to a report by TheCable, the robbers had successfully gained entry into the bank on Saturday morning after sporadic gunshots, but have been unable to leave following a police siege.

Various witnesses say some policemen and soldiers were immediately deployed to the area and have surrounded the bank premises.

There is ongoing chaos in the area, a densely populated suburb, as residents and passersby have gathered, watching the scene play out.

