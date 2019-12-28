Armed Robbers Currently Trapped Inside First Bank Building In Abuja (Video)

Some suspected armed robbers have reportedly been stuck inside a First Bank of Nigeria branch in Mbappe area of Abuja after a failed operation.
According to a report by TheCable, the robbers had successfully gained entry into the bank on Saturday morning after sporadic gunshots, but have been unable to leave following a police siege.
Various witnesses say some policemen and soldiers were immediately deployed to the area and have surrounded the bank premises.
There is ongoing chaos in the area, a densely populated suburb, as residents and passersby have gathered, watching the scene play out.
Watch video below:
View this post on Instagram
Just In: Armed robbers trapped inside Abuja bank . . A First Bank of Nigeria branch in the Mpape, Abuja, is currently under attack by suspected armed robbers. . . According to reports, the place has been surrounded by policemen while the armed men are inside the bank. It was gathered that the bank was attacked by three armed men on Saturday morning.