Are Future and Drake About to Drop ‘What a Time to Be Alive 2’?

What a time to be alive.

Future and Drake may be closing out the year with new music. On Wednesday, Hndrxx took to Instagram Stories to tease a new track with the 6 God while showing off his OVO owl and Freebandz eagle chains.

“Ni**as swear they passed us, they doin’ too much,” raps Drizzy in the brief clip.

Future captioned the video, “OVO/FBG.”

This is the latest sign that new music is on the way from the What a Time to Be Alive duo. They reportedly shot a video for a undisclosed song earlier this week in Atlanta. A casting call was posted on social media looking for 15 models in the ATL area.

Future and Drake have been hinting at What a Time to Be Alive 2, the sequel to their chart-topping 2015 collaborative project since earlier this year. In August, Future teased a 10-second clip of another Drake-assisted track. Prior to that in April, he posted a video with Drizzy that appeared to confirm the speculation.

“What’s that? We gotta cook that up. That two,” said Drake while holding up two fingers in the IG Story. Future responded, “It’s already cooked. Top secret.”

It’s unclear when the song or project is coming, but fans have taken to Twitter to share their anticipation.

