Anita Joseph Shows The World She Can Use Her Wide Hips As A Table (Video)

If you know nothing else about Anita Joseph, you know that she is very, very controversial. If you get to know a little more, then you know she has wide hips and her backside is quite huge. Some would say that’s all you need to know.

Well, for this post, we agree that is all you need to know as we are not here to tell you about how she has over a million Instagram followers or how she is very good at fighting her friends in public when they mess up.

Anita Joseph took to her Instagram page to show off what her ample curves can do for her apart from attracting men and pulling attention. She showed us that her wide hips can be utilized as a table or let’s just say a cup holder; like the one in your car(if you have one).

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6tZ6WwhtEe/