Angela Okorie Shares Graphic Video Of Herself Getting Pellets Removed From Her Face

Angela Okorie has shared a new video showing herself getting pellets of bullets being removed from her face.

Recall that the actress was attacked by unknown gunmen who riddled her car with bullets.

This comes after people accused her of faking her alleged assassination attempt claim.

While sharing the video on her Instagram page, the actress praised God for helping her to narrowly escape death.

She wrote: “I never see Any God like you. My song right Now 🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼🎼 God too much Oooooooooo. Join me where ever you are And thank God,”

Reacting, a former actress, Regina Askia, who is also a registered nurse in the US sympathized with her drawing her attention to the need for sterile instruments, gloves be used on her face to avoid infections.

Watch video below: