André 3000 Reflects on Bonding with Eminem Over Hip-Hop Lyrics

André 3000 is opening up about his bond with Eminem.

In an interview with Rick Rubin for the “Broken Record” podcast (via NME), the Outkast superstar recalled their shared love of hip-hop collective Hieroglyphics.

“Me and Eminem, we sat on the phone for about an hour talking about Hieroglyphics crew,” revealed the reclusive rapper. “We were trading their lyrics on the phone like, ‘Do you remember, man?’”

André, who listed his biggest influences including A Tribe Called Quest, Tha Dogg Pound, and Snoop Dogg, continued to praise the Bay Area group. “The way Hieroglyphics were rapping at the time was completely new…the bending of words,” he added. “They sparked so much, they opened up a new door for everybody. Just to be around that time…we were out when Wu was out. We were out when Nas was out. But we’re from the South so we had to step up. I think that was the best blessing.”

“If I had to grip my pad the riffs I'd grab would rip and stab, the kids that sad, the shit that's drab and flavorless…” you’re up, André! https://t.co/qCuHEMYJPA — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 20, 2019

During his interview with Rubin, André 3000 also revealed that he is not working on a new album because he hasn’t been in the right headspace. “I haven’t been making much music, man,” he said. “My focus is not there, my confidence is not there.”

While he “tinkers” in the studio, he hasn’t “been motivated to do a serious project,” adding, “I’d like to, but it’s just not coming. In my own self, I’m tryna figure out where do I sit. I don’t even know what I am and maybe I’m nothing. Maybe I’m not supposed to be anything.”

He also admitted that the criticism has affected his creative process. “Any little thing I put out is instantly attacked, not in a good or bad way. People nitpick it with fine-tooth combs. ‘Oh, he said that word!’ And that’s not a great place to create from. And it makes you draw back and maybe I don’t have the confidence that I want or the space to experiment like I used to.”