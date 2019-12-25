Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate 2019 Christmas in style (Photo)

Christmas is a season of love and most importantly a time for families to come together and share lovely and priceless memories.

While there are different perceptions on how Christmas should be celebrated, many people subscribe to the idea that the day should be spend at home, in the comforting presence of your loved ones…. and some music artistes, despite their busy schedule during this festive period have set time aside for family.

Singing couple, Adekunle Gold and Simi, have shown their fans that love is a wonderful feeling and they don’t miss an opportunity to spend time with each other as they both shared a lovely photo of themselves wishing their fans a merry Christmas.

While Adekunle Gold captioned the photo, ‘Merry Christmas to you from the Kosokos’, Simi shared the same photo and wrote, ‘Merry Christmas from the children of Shola and Folake’.