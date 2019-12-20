A$AP Rocky Addresses Alleged Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky is speaking out after the leak of an alleged sex tape.

Earlier this week, an explicit video allegedly showing the Harlem rapper surfaced on Pornhub. While the man’s face is not visible in the tape, fans pointed out the similarities between the tattoos of the man in the video and Rocky.

As Page Six points out, social media didn’t hesitate to share their opinions of the on-camera performance. “impeach asap rocky for that sextape,” said one Twitter user, while another joked, “ASAP Rocky’s sex tape was more disappointing than my grades this semester.”

But despite the similarities, Rocky says he doesn’t know that man. On Thursday, he took to Twitter to deny that the person in the video is him.

“MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY,” he tweeted. “AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM.”

He also retweeted a fan who posted the viral video of Keke Palmer admitting she had “no idea” who Dick Cheney was.

Rocky when he seen the video of himself pic.twitter.com/gqxJgEyZLC — . (@NotDanielPineda) December 19, 2019

Rocky hasn’t been shy to discuss his sex life, revealing that he’s a sex addict and had his first orgy at 13. “I’ve been a sex addict for some time,” he told Angie Martinez on WE tv’s “Untold Stories of Hip Hop.” “I can’t be embarrassed by it. I wear my heart on my sleeve. I don’t do nothing that I’m not proud of speaking of.”