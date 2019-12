Nigerian singer, Abolore Adegbola Akande popularly known as 9ice is set to dump his status as a bachelor as he gets set to tie the knot with his babymama.

The bride to be, Olasunkanmi Ajala took to her Instagram page to share beautiful pre-wedding photos ahead of their big day.

The event planner wrote in one post: ‘You’re my fairytale in the making….. #countdowntoforever #beautyand9ice,’