6ix9ine’s Lawyer Says He Will Be Released in July

6ix9ine is eyeing a summer release.

The embattled rapper was sentenced to two years in prison for racketeering and firearm charges on Wednesday. However, while the sentencing was a significant reduction from the 47-year minimum he was facing, he was still hoping to get time served and be released immediately.

“We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judge’s hands,” his lawyer Lance Lazzaro told HollywoodLife. “Daniel will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he’s already served will count towards his sentence.”

Tekashi has already served 13 months in a federal jail, which will count toward his sentence. According to Lazzaro, he will be released in July. Once free, he will be on supervised release for five years, and will have to complete 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

But the 23-year-old rapper has not taken the news well because he was hoping to come home for the holidays. “He’s feeling a little down right now but he’s strong, he’ll survive,” added Lazzaro. “The best thing to come out of today was closure, he knows he’ll be home in July and then he can focus on rebuilding his career and relationships.”

6ix9ine’s biological father, who he hadn’t seen since he was a child, surprised him by showing up to court. “We did not know he was coming but Daniel hasn’t seen his dad since he was 9 years old so I think the judge made the right call in not letting his dad speak,” said Lazzaro.

Tekashi cooperated with federal prosecutors by testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods with hopes of a reduced sentence. His snitching led to the conviction of his former gang affiliates, Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

The judge acknowledged his cooperation, but said his conduct was “too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable.” “Mr. Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed,” said Judge Engelmayer. “But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty.”

While the outcome wasn’t exactly what he was hoping for, he will have to live with it. “There’s no appeal and nothing else we can do, he will have to serve the rest of the sentence,” said his lawyer.