50 Cent Trolls French Montana Over Bugatti

50 Cent is closing out the year with one more social media feud.

The notorious troll decided to go at French Montana after the “Unforgettable” rapper bought himself a Bugatti Veyron. French posted a video receiving his $1.5 million whip, a gift to himself after coming home from the hospital following a health scare.

“FRESH OUT OF ICU WOKE UP IN THAT NEW BUGGATTI!!! LIL GIFT TO MYSELF!” he captioned the clip. “FEEL LIKE A BOSS MOVE LIKE A BOSS AND TASTE LIKE A BOSS lol #nipseyblue💙💙💙 MOTIVATION USE ONLY 🗽 ALLAH AKBAR ❤️ RIDING WITH TOILET PAPER FOE THE SUCKERS.”

It wasn’t long before Curtis came through to troll French and his new ride, posting a photo of himself in a hospital bed surrounded by stuffed animals. He also alleged that French’s Bugatti is 10 years old. “I’m in the hospital so sick of n!ggas, 😆that’s a 2010 Veyron man,” he wrote. “You shoulda just got the Uber app on ya phone 🤦‍♂️it’s 2020 Chiron Man hahaha Put that bullshit back on that truck.”

French clapped back in the comments, poking fun at 50 for being out of touch. “If you don’t take your jean shorts with ashy knees, and that two tone du rag back to Connecticut to that hunted house ! That u had to drive 2 hours there and back everyday from ny with yo Christmas in Alaska cold ass,” wrote Montana, referencing 50’s 50,000-square-foot Connecticut mansion, which he sold earlier this year for $2.9 million.

The shots continued, “Hating on a young n***a that’s a 2 million Dolla Buggatti with no miles collectors item ! Boi u a dinosaur.”

For Christmas, 50 bought himself a 2020 Bugatti Chiron, which starts around $3 million. He took to Instagram to show off the rare supercar, which goes from 0-60 mph in just 2.3 seconds.