50 Cent Shuts Down Toys ‘R’ Us for His Son for Christmas

50 Cent is making dreams come true this Christmas.

The hip-hop mogul shut down Toys “R” Us to treat Sire, his 7-year-old son with Daphne Joy, to a private shopping spree. Earlier this month, Sire asked his dad for the “whole store” for Christmas, and his wish came true when 50 rented out one of the only Toys “R” Us locations in the U.S. in New Jersey.

The “Power” mogul shared footage from the surprise, telling Sire he could have anything in the store. “You can have whatever you see,” said 50. “All of it’s yours really so you might as well pick out whatever you want.”

During his shopping spree, Sire loaded boxes of Legos into his basket, shot Nerf guns with his dad, and played Mario Kart. He even brought Geoffrey the Giraffe out of retirement, posing for a photo with his dad.

The store was rebranded as “Sire’s Toys ‘R’ Us” for one night, which cost Curtis about $100,000, according to TMZ.

“When I asked my Dad for the ‘WHOLE Toys R Us Store’ for Christmas I didn’t think he would actually do it, but he did,” Sire wrote on his Instagram page. “Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!