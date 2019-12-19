50 Cent Calls Out Oprah Winfrey For Producing Documentaries On Black Men Accused Of Sexual Assault

50Cent has continued his attack on Oprah Winfrey following reports that she plans to interview Russell Simmon’s accuser.

For days, 50Cent has been calling out media mogul Oprah for granting interviews and producing documentaries that seem to implicate black men who have been accused of sexual assault, whereas she doesn’t do same for white men accused of sexual assault .

Now, he has shared a photo of Oprah with her white male friends who were accused of sexual assault. He pointed out that Oprah turned a blind eye to the allegations against her white friends but is quick to grant interviews when black people are involved.

Sharing a photo collage of Oprah with George W. Bush, Donald Trump, and Harvey Weinstein, 50 Cent wrote: “My grand mother was such a big fan of Oprah that it felt like I made it when I did her show because she was so happy. I just want to know why this is playing out like this.”