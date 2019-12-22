Popcaan delivers a Ear-serenading tune which he delivered well and he titled this “Promise”.

The Jamaican dancehall legend Popcaan has continuously delivered jams for the masses, and today is no different. With the official release of his OVO Sounds debut album Vanquish, Popcaan’s pledged to set the year ablaze with ten new vibes. While there’s plenty to take away from this one, something about “Promise” stands out as an immediate highlight; for one, it’s notably seeped in romance, the perfect soundtrack for dancefloor courtship. The production is confident yet intimate, with Popcaan piling on praise befitting of a keeper.